fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 31, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 31, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 31, 2020 130 NOT PROVIDED BUTTERBAUGH, PENELOPE J & BUTTERBAUGH, RICHARD EDWIN Property Address: 23 SOUTH LANSING CIRCLE, , NY 14624, GATES NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $130,099.00 LILAC HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 214 WEST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $325,000.00 14416 ROWE, JAMES & ROWE, JENNIFER Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo