Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 26, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 26, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHETAN, ANKIT A Appoints: SYDELNIK, SCOTT A GARLINGTON, PAUL L Appoints: JONES, ADELE MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-1 Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC PITTMAN, EARLEAN Appoints: HINDS, RAQUAN D VERNETTI, CONSTANCE Appoints: VERNETTI, CARL JAMES III WALLACE, DOROTHY P Appoints: PIERCE, NANCY

