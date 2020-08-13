fbpx
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Defamation: La Liberte v. Reid

Second Circuit – Defamation: La Liberte v. Reid

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Defamation Anti-SLAPP statutes – Limited purpose public figure La Liberte v. Reid 19-3574 Judges Kearse, Jacobs, and Cabranes Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of both of her defamation claims against the defendant and struck the claim under California’s Anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation statute. Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated and remanded. ...

