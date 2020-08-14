fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

By: The Associated Press August 14, 2020 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president's ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition. The Democratic National Convention, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo