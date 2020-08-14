fbpx
'Gorilla Glass' lawsuit moves forward

‘Gorilla Glass’ lawsuit moves forward

Corning contractor accused of violating agreement

By: Bennett Loudon August 14, 2020

A federal lawsuit filed by Corning Inc. will move forward against a company accused of misusing proprietary glass-finishing technology developed by Corning. In a decision released Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer denied a motion to dismiss that was filed by the defendant, Shenzhen Xinhao Photoelectric Technology Co. Ltd. (Xinhao), located in China. In 2007, ...

