Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 4, 2020 102 NOT PROVIDED STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY to ALI, NASIR Property Address: Liber: 12372 Page: 0392 Tax Account: na Full Sale Price: $136,501.00 14420 CONWAY, PATRICIA to OLAS, CHARLES et ano Property Address: 1047 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12371 Page: 0563 Tax Account: 067.02-3.12 Full Sale Price: $30,000.00 LANEY, DEBRA J et ...

