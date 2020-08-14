fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 26-27, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 26-27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 26, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT NAKALAI, MUHAMMAD Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE NELSON, ANTONIO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE NESBITT, CORINNE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ODUM, TERRANCE P Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PAGE, RYAN D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PARSON, DELANTE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PARSON, DELANTE Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo