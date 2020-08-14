fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 4, 2020 144 NOT PROVIDED 1967 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 264-266 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MIDSOUTH RETIREMENT SERVICE FBO JAMES A WHALEN IRA Amount: $45,000.00 BROWN, ANDREA Property Address: 24 NAPLES CIRCLE, PENFIELD NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $4,000.42 JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER OF GREATER ROCHESTER INC & JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER OF GREATER ROCHESTER ...

