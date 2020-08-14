fbpx
Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes

Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes

By: The Associated Press August 14, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump frankly acknowledged that he's starving the U.S. Postal Service of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him reelection. In an interview on Fox Business Network, Trump explicitly noted two funding provisions that Democrats are seeking in a relief package ...

