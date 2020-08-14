fbpx
U.S. prosecutor in Miami targeting Venezuela graft is leaving

By: The Associated Press August 14, 2020 0

MIAMI (AP) — A federal prosecutor who has jailed some of Venezuela's biggest crooks is stepping down, The Associated Press has learned, leaving a void that could dampen U.S. efforts to expose criminal activity in the South American country amid rising tensions with the Trump administration. Michael Nadler, an assistant U.S. attorney, is leaving to enter ...

