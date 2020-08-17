fbpx
NYSBA publishes book on ‘virtual lawyering’

By: Bennett Loudon August 17, 2020 0

The New York State Bar Association has published a new guide to “virtual lawyering.” The new guide was created to help attorneys adjust to changes necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 341-page book, titled Virtual Lawyering: A Practical Guide, includes 22 chapters and subchapters authored by former federal judges, former law clerks and some of the leading ...

