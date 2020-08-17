Second Circuit – Capital asset: Keefe v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Capital asset Real property – Business activity Keefe v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue 18-2357-ag Judges Kearse, Walker, and Livingston Background: The petitioners appealed from a decision that concluded that the petitioner’s historic mansion was a capital asset eligible for capital loss deduction rather than as real property used in a taxpayer’s trade ...

