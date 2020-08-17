fbpx
Second Circuit – Cyberstalking: United States v. Traficante

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Cyberstalking Sentencing – Guidelines variance United States v. Traficante 18-1962-cr Judges Parker, Sullivan, and Failla Background: The defendant pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and distribution of a controlled substance. He challenges the imposition of above-guidelines term of imprisonment and of a once-standard condition of supervised release that the Second Circuit subsequently held was ...

