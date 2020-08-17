fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Victims tell of trauma, healing in Golden State Killer case

Victims tell of trauma, healing in Golden State Killer case

By: The Associated Press August 17, 2020 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jane Carson-Sandler says she has served an effective life sentence in the more than four decades since she was one of the first rape victims of a one-time police officer who eventually became known as the Golden State Killer. Now it's Joseph James DeAngelo's turn. Carson-Sandler will be among nearly three dozen victims ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo