Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

By: The Associated Press August 18, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a public backlash over mail disruptions, the Trump administration scrambled to respond as the House prepared an emergency vote to halt delivery delays and service changes that Democrats warned could imperil the November election. The Postal Service said it has stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines amid an outcry from lawmakers. President ...

