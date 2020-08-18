fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Homes selling faster in Rochester than anywhere in the country

Homes selling faster in Rochester than anywhere in the country

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 18, 2020 0

We've all surely seen it: the For Sale sign goes up on a house in the neighborhood on a Thursday and, barely a week later, the SOLD placard has been attached. Such is the state of the real estate market in the Rochester area. Little inventory has been the status quo for years, and now when ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo