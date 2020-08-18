fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 6, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 6, 2020 75 14428 MAYSTRUK, SERGEY to ZHYLYAK, VITALIYA Property Address: 188 STEARNS ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12373 Page: 0352 Tax Account: 171.03-1-12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 SCHOENDORF, PATRICE to KAEDING, JOHN E Property Address: 224 W CHESTNUT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12373 Page: 0688 Tax Account: 138.84-2-11.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 HENDERSON, KRISTINA ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo