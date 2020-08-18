fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 29-30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 29, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CONNELLY, RYANT E. et ano 3410 MCARDLE ROAD, CORPUS CHRISTI TX 78415 Favor: NEW CHANCE CAPITAL, LLC Attorney: MILLER, EDWARD W Amount: $27,802.00 MAC & JOES HOLDINGS LLC et ano 161 GENESEE STREET, AUBURN NY 13021 Favor: PALMER FISH CO. INC. Attorney: ROGOFF, STEPHEN DAVID Amount: $34,280.50 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, FAMILY COURT BELANGER, CHERYL ...

