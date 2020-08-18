fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 29-30, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 29-30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 29, 2020 LIEN RELEASE MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF HUMAN SERVICES Favor: FRITSCH, ANN 120 WHITEFORD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Liens Filed Recorded June 30, 2020 LIEN RELEASE GRIECO, WENDY Favor: GRIECO, VINCENT 44 RINGLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo