Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 6, 2020 102 NOT PROVIDED 359 ALEXANDER LLC & 359 ALEXANDER LLC Property Address: 359-369 ALEXANDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CASCIANI, JOHN Amount: $150,000.00 MASON, CHRISTOPHER J & MASON, KIMBERLY J Property Address: 6 FOX HILL DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $210,500.00 14420 CASEY, ANN M & RIGHTMYER, ANN M Property Address: ...

