fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Erroneous jury instruction: United States v. Atilla

Second Circuit – Erroneous jury instruction: United States v. Atilla

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Erroneous jury instruction Harmless error – Alternative theory United States v. Atilla 18-1589 Judges Pooler, Hall, and Sullivan Background: The defendant appealed his conviction after trial on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, bank fraud, and money laundering in connection with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo