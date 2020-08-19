fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / City Council approves funding to prevent evictions, homelessness

City Council approves funding to prevent evictions, homelessness

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 19, 2020 0

Rochester City Council passed legislation on Tuesday that provides a safety net for residents who have been financially burdened by the coronavirus pandemic and may be facing eviction. The city will allot $2.85 million from the CARES Act for eviction and homelessness prevention programs, including emergency rent and free legal representation in eviction proceedings. "Even in a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo