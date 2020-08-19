fbpx
Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

By: The Associated Press August 19, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation. Kevin Clinesmith is the first current or former official to be charged in a special Justice Department review of the investigation into ties between Russia and Donald ...

