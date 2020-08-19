Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 30 – July 1, 2020

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 30, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT INVASIONS BOUTIQUE 681 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER 14619 - - WILLIAMS, CHANELL MARIE 172 KINGSBORO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE GENESEE NAILS 759 GENESEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 MONROE DANG, DANNY & DANG, NHUT MINH 2840 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14622 MONROE & 1139 ...

