fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 1, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 1, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DAVIS-CARVALHO, JENNIFER 675 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: WESTSIDE PODIATRY GROUP, LLC Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $471.69 HARRING, RENDIA THERESA 56 EARL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: RAETZ, RANDY G DDS PLLC Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $1,791.60 LONE STAR CONSTRUCTION SOLUTIONS L.L.C. et ano 7612 WALNUTHILL COURT, WATAUGA TX 76148 Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo