Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 30 – July 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 30, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ATLANTICA LLC Appoints: SN SERVICING CORPORATION HOLTZ, WILLIAM E Appoints: HOLTZ, JASON R LEVIN, FAITH Appoints: LEVIN, ALEX V SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC STEVENSON, ROBERT Appoints: HILL, ANN US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: ...

