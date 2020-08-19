fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former law partners: Opinion 20-40

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former law partners: Opinion 20-40

August 19, 2020

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Former law partners Court attorney’s prior law firm – Prior clients Opinion 20-40 Background: The inquiring judge seeks guidance on his obligations involving his former law partner, his court attorney’s former law firm, and his court attorney’s former clients. Opinion: The Committee concluded that the judge is disqualified from matters involving his ...

