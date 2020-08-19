fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Magistrate’s association: Opinion 20-38

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Magistrate’s association Discussing pending matters – Email communication Opinion 20-38 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may discuss pending and impending matters at a magistrate’s association meeting when court clerks are present, along with other judges. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may discuss pending or impending matters with other ...

