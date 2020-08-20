fbpx
Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

By: The Associated Press August 20, 2020 0

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was pulled from a luxury yacht and arrested Thursday on allegations that he and three associates ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall, making him the latest in a long list of Trump allies to be charged with a crime. The ...

