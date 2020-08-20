fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 10, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 10, 2020 98 NOT PROVIDED 19TH WARD ROCHESTER HOLDINGS LLC to AARONS, LORRAINE Property Address: 540 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12375 Page: 0176 Tax Account: 135.24-1-30 Full Sale Price: $53,000.00 ROC 1 PROPERTIES LC to GAMBOA, RONALD Property Address: 426 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12375 Page: 0149 Tax Account: 106.44-4-27 Full Sale Price: $8,250.00 14420 STEPHANY, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo