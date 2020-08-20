fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 10, 2020 127 NOT PROVIDED J J & J HOMES LLC Property Address: 426 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $44,000.00 LJ COOPER ENTERPRISES LLC Property Address: 130 DESPATCH DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY Lender: KCC HOLDING INC Amount: $192,600.00 MARATHON RE DEVELOPMENT, LLC Property Address: 546-554 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: HOFFMAN, ...

