fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / NY lets voters get absentee ballots due to virus concerns

NY lets voters get absentee ballots due to virus concerns

By: The Associated Press August 20, 2020 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of an outbreak — like coronavirus — under a new state law signed Thursday. New Yorkers can now vote by absentee in any election through Jan. 1, 2022, over concern about voting in-person during an epidemic or disease ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo