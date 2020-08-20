fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former head of DSS : Opinion 20-43

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Former head of DSS Supervisory role – Disqualification Opinion 20-43 Background: The inquiring full-time judge previously headed the legal department at the department of social services, but did not head the agency itself. While he had supervisory responsibility over legal staff, he had no involvement with other matters undertaken by non-legal ...

