Second Circuit – Preemption: United Healthcare of New York v. Lacewell

Second Circuit – Preemption: United Healthcare of New York v. Lacewell

August 20, 2020

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Preemption Affordable Care Act – Risk assessment regulation United Healthcare of New York v. Lacewell 18-2583 Judges Pooler, Lohier, and Carney Background: The plaintiffs are healthcare insurers who expected to receive payments in 2017 under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act using a federal risk adjustment program developed by the Department ...

