fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

U.S. demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

By: The Associated Press August 20, 2020 0

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday formally notified the United Nations of its demand for all U.N. sanctions on Iran to be restored, setting off an immediate confrontation with Russia and other Security Council members, including America's European allies, who called the U.S. move illegal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered the notification ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo