Home / Expert Opinion / Advocate's View / U.S. Supreme Court strengthens church autonomy doctrine

U.S. Supreme Court strengthens church autonomy doctrine

By: Special to The Daily Record Jared Cook August 20, 2020 0

Last month, in Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morissey-Berru,[1] the United States Supreme Court decided two Catholic schools were exempt from employment discrimination claims from teachers they had terminated. This decision was a follow-up to the 2012 Hosanna-Tabor decision, in which the court recognized the “ministerial exemption” — a judicial doctrine that exempts religious ...

