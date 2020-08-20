fbpx
Whitmer: $600M Flint water deal a step toward making amends

Whitmer: $600M Flint water deal a step toward making amends

By: The Associated Press August 20, 2020 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents who were harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends for a disaster that upended life in the poor, majority-Black city, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday. State officials and lawyers for Flint residents announced the settlement, which Attorney ...

