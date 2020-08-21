Don't Miss
Home / News / Developer David Flaum’s impact reached far beyond real estate

Developer David Flaum’s impact reached far beyond real estate

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 21, 2020 0

When the Flaum Management Co. portfolio surpassed 10 million square feet in property last summer, founder and CEO David Flaum admitted he was proud of reaching the milestone. It had been one of his goals, he said. From the Harro East Building on Andrews Street to Latham Farms shopping center in suburban Albany, the firm's commercial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo