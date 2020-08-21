fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Swift

Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Swift

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Traffic stop Vehicle tint – Suppression of handgun People v. Swift KA 18-01265 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress the handgun seized from his vehicle following a traffic ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo