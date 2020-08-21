Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge accepts Loughlin’s plea deal in college bribery scheme

Judge accepts Loughlin’s plea deal in college bribery scheme

By: The Associated Press August 21, 2020 0

BOSTON (AP) — "Full House" actor Lori Loughlin must serve two months in prison and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, must serve five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo