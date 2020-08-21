Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 11, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 11, 2020 83 NOT PROVIDED PYRCZAK, WILLIAM A to 293 ALEXANDER LLC Property Address: 293 ALEXANDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12375 Page: 0424 Tax Account: 121.34-1-34 Full Sale Price: $1.00 STOCKDALE, MARTA A et ano to FABIAN, LINDA S Property Address: Liber: 12375 Page: 0580 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $190,000.00 14420 IM, MATTHEW H et ano to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo