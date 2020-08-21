Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 2-13, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 2, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT PLENTY OF ITEMS 73 SECOND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - PARKS, DOUGLAS R 73 SECOND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED HALL, BETH ARLENE 21 ANDY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - ANTRAMGARZA, MICHAEL 3 SWEEDEN LANE 19, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - ...

