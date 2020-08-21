Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 2-13, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 2-13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 2, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY NA Appoints: AMC DILIGENCE LLC BELL, ROGER C Appoints: BAIRD, KAREN L BELL, SUE C Appoints: BAIRD, KAREN L ROLLE CLEVELAND, HAZEL D Appoints: MORLEY, HELEN F ROMANO, DENNIS Appoints: HALLATT, DAMIEN ROMANO, SARA Appoints: HALLATT, DAMIEN WARTA, BARBARA A Appoints: BOWER, LISA M WINSLOW, LOIS Appoints: MCDONALD, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo