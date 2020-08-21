Don't Miss
Service dog lawsuit settled

Gates-Chili school District to pay $42,000

By: Bennett Loudon August 21, 2020 0

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Gates-Chili Central School District have reached an agreement to settle a discrimination lawsuit over a student’s service dog. The lawsuit, filed in September 2015, claimed the school district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by limiting a student’s use of a service dog on the condition that her ...

