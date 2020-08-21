Don't Miss
With Bannon arrest, ‘Sovereign District’ sends another salvo

By: The Associated Press August 21, 2020 0

NEW YORK (AP) — If the recent firing of the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan was intended to quell criminal investigations into President Donald Trump's close associates, as some have accused, federal prosecutors in New York appear to have missed the memo. Thursday's arrest of Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, served as a stark reminder ...

