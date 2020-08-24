Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 12, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 12, 2020

August 24, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 12, 2020 55 NOT PROVIDED USA/HUD to STANLEY, LAUREN M Property Address: Liber: 12376 Page: 0393 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $99,000.00 14420 JOHN IUPPA COMPANY INC to YORKSTATE ROOFING SERVICES INC Property Address: 2 GOLDENHILL LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12376 Page: 0421 Tax Account: 083.01-1-55 Full Sale Price: $3,900.00 14445 LEVATO, JOHN A et al to MCA5 ...

