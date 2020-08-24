Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 2, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 2, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BURTCH, STEPHANIE L 75 EAST BOULEVARD APARTMENT 6, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: EAST AVENUE DENTISTRY, PLLC Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $1,005.57 YOUNG, AARON 54 VINAL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: VISIONS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: DREXLER, MARK ANDREW Amount: $1,352.82 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ACOSTA, KWAME L Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY ALICEA, JUAN ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo