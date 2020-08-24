Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 12, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 12, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 12, 2020 106 14420 MADISON, FAITH Property Address: 5769 SOUTH LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00 STANLEY, LAUREN M Property Address: 304 CHADLEE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $103,155.00 STANLEY, LAUREN M Property Address: 304 CHADLEE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: HOMESTEAD FUNDING CORP Amount: $20,000.00 14445 SHELLARD, ...

