Don't Miss
Home / News / Police shooting of Black man stirs unrest in Wisconsin city

Police shooting of Black man stirs unrest in Wisconsin city

By: The Associated Press August 24, 2020 0

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha became the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle. Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo