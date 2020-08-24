Don't Miss
Home / News / Weapons conviction reversed over misidentification

Weapons conviction reversed over misidentification

Court split over validity of arrest

By: Bennett Loudon August 24, 2020 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has reversed a weapons conviction because police did not have a legal basis for the arrest. Bernard Dortch, 40, was convicted in a bench trial in Monroe County in April 2018 of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison ...

